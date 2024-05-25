Saturday, May 25, 2024

Moment of Zen: Jeans 👖

Don’t we all love a man in a perfectly fitted pair of jeans? I’m my opinion, what makes it even better is if he has hair on his chest. There is just something so masculine about a shirtless guy with a hairy chest in a pair of tight fitting jeans.
Dolly Parton once sang, “Why'd you come in here lookin' like that / In your high heel boots and your painted on jeans / All decked out like a cowboy's dream.” Ok, so she actually sang “cowgirl’s dream” but I like my version better. 😂 







Posted by at
Labels:

4 comments:

Capricornus said...

"There is just something so masculine about a shirtless guy with a hairy chest in a pair of tight fitting jeans."
Amen to that :-)

May 25, 2024 at 6:13 AM
uvdp said...

Not being a "cow boy", I never wore jeans.
The history of fabric passes through Nîmes (France) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeans . Nimes --> denim https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denim

May 25, 2024 at 6:39 AM
Anonymous said...

"Shirtless... hairy...tight fitting..."

You're oh-so right about all of it...

Thanks for these excellent pics!

😛

May 25, 2024 at 6:55 AM
Adam said...

Perfection. Oh yes, now I see that they are wearing jeans! 😂

May 25, 2024 at 8:14 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)