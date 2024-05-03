This has been a long and stressful week. I was very anxious about the meetings I had scheduled for yesterday, but they all went very well. They were just long. Each meeting bled into the next until I realized it was almost 3 pm and I’d started the first meeting at 10:30 am. That made for a long day, but I came out of those meetings with more hope than I had beforehand.
So today, tomorrow, and Sunday, I plan to mostly be lazy on my couch and do some reading. I have some chores around my apartment that I need to do today, but I really don’t have any errands I have to do outside of my apartment. I’m looking forward to a weekend of rest and relaxation.
I hope all of you had a wonderful week and will have a fantastic weekend!
No comments:
Post a Comment