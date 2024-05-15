I’m taking a vacation day Friday, so my work week is halfway done. I was home sick yesterday due to a migraine (we have a weather front moving through). I still have a bit of one today, but it’s not as bad as yesterday. So, I’m going to work today. As long as my office isn’t too hot and there are a minimum of strong smells, I should be ok. I have some work to do, although nothing that I would consider of great importance. I really wish I could stay home another day, but I think it will be good to get out of my apartment. I hope everyone is having a good week.
