Books, Books, Books

When I saw the picture above, I was reminded of a used bookstore that was in the small town where I live. Sadly, it could not survive the pandemic. I had hoped it would reopen, but the last time I drove by there, weeds had grown up all around the old Victorian house that was home to the bookstore. I don’t know what has happened to the books, but it was one of my favorite bookstores anywhere. The bookshelves were floor to ceiling and filled with books on nearly every subject and in the corners books that didn’t fit in the stacks were stacked next to the bookshelves. There were books everywhere. The organization was not the usual bookstore categories, but it was fun to wander around and look at what was there. The store also sold vintage posters and postcards. I even found a postcard of Montgomery, Alabama, which showed the downtown fountain made famous by Zelda Fitzgerald dancing in late one night when she was dating F. Scott Fitzgerald. You never knew what you’d find in the store. I always went away with too many books and having spent more money than I’d planned to spend. And as you left the store, there was another set of shelves holding books that were given away for free. It was an amazing store, and one I had looked forward to patronizing when I moved to my small town, but alas, like so many businesses, it could not survive the lockdown necessary during the pandemic. It was not able to adapt online, mainly because I’m not sure the owners even knew all the books they were selling.
Nonetheless , when it was open, it was so much fun and fascinating to wander through the store for unexpected finds. I loved the travel section the most. While I never finished my PhD dissertation, my interest in nineteenth century travel was still strong. This bookstore always had a wide selection of nineteenth century travel books and journals. A lot of people who went abroad would write about their experiences and have them published. It was a popular genre at the time when most people did not travel very far from home. Plus, I love old books. If you remember the picture of Isabella below, you’ll see some of those travel books on the shelf above her.
