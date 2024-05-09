Plans Change

My Friday night plans have changed a bit. I won’t be going to see Bob the Drag Queen. They had to reschedule, and now the show will be in August. We canceled the dinner reservation we had after the show, but my friend and I are still going to go get dinner. We are just going to go to Texas Roadhouse instead. I’m not sure what I’ll do the rest of the weekend except the usual needs: grocery shopping, laundry, being lazy, etc. I’m just going to enjoy a good meal tomorrow night and take some time to relax.
Bob the Drag Queen : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_the_Drag_Queen
