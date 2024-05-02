Ready for the Weekend

I’m not sure what to expect from today. I have meetings nearly all day long, and I only have the vaguest of ideas about what the agenda will be for these meetings. I don’t do well with the unknown, especially when it comes to my job. While I think there is nothing to worry about, one never knows. In at least three of these meetings, I will be meeting with the woman who will be my new boss. Regardless of how these meetings go, I will be glad when today is over. I have a vacation day tomorrow, and I am looking forward to a nice relaxing weekend, at least I hope it will be a relaxing weekend. I have no plans, nor do I have anything that I must do this weekend. I have a feeling, I might need three days to recover some today. I hope all will go well, but I just don’t know how smoothly things will go today. 🤞
4 comments:
A new boss is always stressful. You've been worried about this woman ever since she was hired. Don't let her take over your thoughts.
Control what you can control - so trust in yourself and your abilities. Don’t put your energy into what you can’t control - how this new relationship will be. You can’t control the uncontrollable but by trusting in yourself, you can positively influence the outcome you desire.
Thanks. You do not know how much I needed to hear that this morning.
You know your abilities and your job. Maybe she can learn from YOU.
Post a Comment