Ready for the Weekend

I’m not sure what to expect from today. I have meetings nearly all day long, and I only have the vaguest of ideas about what the agenda will be for these meetings. I don’t do well with the unknown, especially when it comes to my job. While I think there is nothing to worry about, one never knows. In at least three of these meetings, I will be meeting with the woman who will be my new boss. Regardless of how these meetings go, I will be glad when today is over. I have a vacation day tomorrow, and I am looking forward to a nice relaxing weekend, at least I hope it will be a relaxing weekend. I have no plans, nor do I have anything that I must do this weekend. I have a feeling, I might need three days to recover some today. I hope all will go well, but I just don’t know how smoothly things will go today. 🤞
Rob T said...

A new boss is always stressful. You've been worried about this woman ever since she was hired. Don't let her take over your thoughts.

May 2, 2024 at 7:02 AM
Anonymous said...

Control what you can control - so trust in yourself and your abilities. Don’t put your energy into what you can’t control - how this new relationship will be. You can’t control the uncontrollable but by trusting in yourself, you can positively influence the outcome you desire.

May 2, 2024 at 7:36 AM
Joe said...

Thanks. You do not know how much I needed to hear that this morning.

May 2, 2024 at 7:46 AM
Rob T said...

You know your abilities and your job. Maybe she can learn from YOU.

May 2, 2024 at 8:14 AM

