And now abide faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.—1 Corinthians 13:13
Alabama, especially its Supreme Court, has been trying to impose their twisted version of Christianity on its citizens. Their version of Christianity involves hatred and control as do far too many Christian churches today. Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker recently appeared on a QAnon podcast to promote so-called Seven Mountains dominionism, which calls for Christians to control every aspect of government, education, media, religion, family, business, and entertainment. I believe if Jesus was to return and see these so called Seven Mountains, he would be appalled. I think the “Seven Mountains” Jesus would have taught are seven virtues that would bring about a better world than Christian control of every aspect of our lives. Jesus would and did teach what Christian theology refers to as the seven heavenly virtues combine the four cardinal virtues of prudence, justice, temperance, and fortitude with the three theological virtues of faith, hope, and charity. Let’s take a look at these seven virtues.
Prudence
Prudence is the ability to govern and discipline oneself by the use of reason. Prudence was considered by the ancient Greeks and later by Christian philosophers, most notably Thomas Aquinas, as the cause, measure, and form of all virtues. It is considered to be the auriga virtutum or the charioteer of the virtues. It is mentioned in the fifth of the Principal Doctrines of Epicurus, and in his Letter to Menoeceus, where he says: "Prudence is the foundation of all these things and is the greatest good. Thus, it is more valuable than philosophy and is the source of every other excellence." Most examples of prudence in the Bible are in the Book of Proverbs. Proverbs 10:19 says, “Sin is not ended by multiplying words, but the prudent hold their tongues.” When we are tempted to speak many words and give a lot of opinions without talking immediately, we are not prudent. Prudence is being slow to speak and process through before sharing. I can think of a particular bombastic politician who has never practiced this type of prudence. Actually, I can think of several. Proverbs 12:16 says, “Fools show their annoyance at once, but the prudent overlook an insult.” Proverbs 14:15 says, “The simple believe anything, but the prudent give thought to their steps.” In this proverb, prudence means that we do not believe everything that we hear. We are wise and test every spirit and every word.
Justice
Biblical justice is rooted in the very character of God and is characterized by generosity, equality, advocacy, responsibility. Amos 5:24 says, “But let justice run down like water, and righteousness like a mighty stream.” In his speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. used this verse to suggest through that unless America makes justice and righteousness a reality it will be destroyed. The former and disgraced president Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to grant him immunity from the crimes he’s committed. If the Court turns its back on justice, the United States will be doomed. Isaiah 1:17 says, “Learn to do good; seek justice, rebuke the oppressor; defend the fatherless, plead for the widow.” Justice is most importantly about equality. If we are not all equal before the law, if we do not help the unfortunate, then there is no justice in this world.
Temperance
Temperance in its modern use is defined as moderation or voluntary self-restraint. It is typically described in terms of what a person voluntarily refrains from doing. This includes restraint from revenge by practicing mercy and forgiveness, restraint from arrogance by practicing humility and modesty, restraint from excesses such as extravagant luxury or splurging, restraint from overindulgence in food and drink, and restraint from rage or craving by practicing calmness and equanimity. Galatians 5:22-23 tells us, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, temperance. Against such there is no law.”
Fortitude (Courage)
The classical virtue of fortitude (andreia, fortitudo) is also translated as "courage", but includes the aspects of perseverance and patience. Fortitude and courage are distinguishable in that fortitude is the mental or emotional strength that enables courage in the face of adversity. Paul would elsewhere write that believers should “stand firm in the faith” (1 Corinthians 16:13) and “be strong in the Lord” so that we “may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm” (Ephesians 6:10, 13). Similarly, the writer of Hebrews encourages his readers to “hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful” (Hebrew 10:23). As believers, we are called to “stand firm,” “be strong,” and “hold fast” because of the hostility of this world, the temptations of the flesh, and the spiritual attacks of Satan. In other words, this requires fortitude.
Faith, Hope, and Charity
Faith, hope, and charity are familiar terms often spoken of together, and nearly always in the same order. Paul indicates that the order has significance, charity being the last and also the greatest of the three. In 1 Corinthians 13:13 Paul writes, “And now abide faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.” Some translations of the Bible replace “charity” with “love.” Faith is the total acceptance of an idea. It is fully integrated into the way we think, feel, and live. Getting faith is difficult for many, but once one has it, using it and living with it is easy. It becomes part of what one is, and one would have to make a conscious decision to deviate from it.
In the Bible, "hope" doesn't have the modern definition of wishing, but it has the sense of reasonable expectation. Hope is the acceptance of an idea accompanied by the realization that it might possibly be wrong. Having hope is easier than faith. It is often based on our own efforts and our confidence in others and the world around us.
Charity or love should be given freely. If we can help one another than it is our responsibility to do so. Love is the most difficult way to think, feel, and behave. It requires definite effort to maintain, especially knowing that most of what we do because of it will be useless. Love is "the greatest,” because it is the most difficult for us to practice, and because its very existence depends upon our already having hope and faith.
