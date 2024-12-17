By May Sarton
When everyone had gone
I sat in the library
With the small silent tree,
She and I alone.
How softly she shone!
And for the first time then
For the first time this year,
I felt reborn again,
I knew love’s presence near.
Love distant, love detached
And strangely without weight,
Was with me in the night
When everyone had gone
And the garland of pure light
Stayed on, stayed on.
About the Poem
May Sarton’s poem “Christmas Light” reflects on the quiet, introspective beauty of Christmas, focusing on themes of renewal, solitude, and connection. The poem captures a serene, contemplative moment during the Christmas season. Sarton emphasizes stillness and light, creating an atmosphere of peace and introspection. The “light” in the title symbolizes hope, warmth, and spiritual illumination, often tied to the Christmas season.
Sarton often wrote about the complexities of solitude, and this poem is no exception. She portrays solitude not as loneliness but as a space for reflection, renewal, and connection with the divine or the self. Christmas, typically a time of communal celebration, is reimagined here as an opportunity for personal insight and inner peace. The poem explores the idea of Christmas as a moment to pause and take stock of life. The light symbolizes a guiding force or clarity that emerges in this reflective time, offering a sense of renewal and hope for the future.
While the poem emphasizes solitude, it also subtly evokes the interconnectedness of human experience. The light of Christmas is a universal symbol that transcends individual experience, linking the solitary reflection to a shared sense of wonder and meaning. Sarton’s “Christmas Light” ultimately invites readers to find meaning in simplicity and stillness, encouraging them to embrace the quiet moments of the season as opportunities for growth and understanding. It’s a gentle reminder of the spiritual and emotional renewal that Christmas offers.
About the Poet
May Sarton (1912–1995) was an acclaimed American poet, novelist, and memoirist known for her deeply introspective and lyrical works. Sarton was born in Wondelgem, Belgium, but her family fled to the United States during World War I. Her father, George Sarton, was a pioneering historian of science, and her mother, Mabel Elwes Sarton, was an artist.
Sarton began as a poet, publishing her first collection, Encounter in April, in 1937. Over her lifetime, she published over 50 works, including poetry collections, novels, and memoirs. Much of Sarton’s writing celebrates the creative and restorative aspects of solitude, though she also explores its challenges, particularly in later years.
Her works reflect her identity as a lesbian and explore the complexities of romantic and platonic relationships. Sarton was deeply attuned to nature, which often served as inspiration for her poetry and prose. Her later works, particularly her memoirs, provide an unflinching exploration of aging, illness, and mortality.
Sarton was open about her identity as a lesbian at a time when it was not widely accepted. She never settled into a long-term partnership but had meaningful relationships that influenced her work. She spent much of her later life in York, Maine, living alone and finding inspiration in her surroundings.
May Sarton is remembered for her emotional honesty, lyrical style, and ability to capture the nuances of inner life. Her works continue to resonate with readers who seek insight into creativity, self-discovery, and the beauty of ordinary life.
