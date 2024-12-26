‘Twas the Day after Christmas

Christmas has come and gone, leaving behind memories, lessons, and perhaps a mix of emotions. Whether this Christmas was full of joy, challenges, or something in between, now is a time to reflect and recharge.
To those who spent the holiday surrounded by love and acceptance: cherish those moments and hold onto the warmth they bring. To those who faced difficult dynamics or loneliness: know that you are not alone, and brighter days are ahead.
As we move forward, let’s carry with us the spirit of the season—kindness, generosity, and hope—but also remember that it’s okay to rest, to heal, and to embrace a fresh start.
Here’s to turning the page and stepping into the new year with renewed strength and self-love. Whatever this holiday brought your way, you made it through—and that’s worth celebrating.
Take a deep breath, take care of yourself, and know that you are worthy of love and happiness. Always.
2 comments:
The holidays aren't over! There is still January 1st .
“Good end of year” ( Marseille expression : "bon bout d'an" ).
You’re right, I should have said, “ Christmas has come and gone,” so I corrected it.
