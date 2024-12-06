I realized yesterday when I received appointment reminder text message on my phone that my dermatology appointment that I thought was yesterday is actually today. I’m glad I figured it out before I showed up for the appointment. I had the date correct on my personal calendar but had put it on the wrong date for my work calendar, and I had been looking at my work calendar. I ended up still leaving work at noon because I had a migraine and needed to go home and go to bed. So, instead of a full work from home day today, I will only be working from home for half a day.
I have no plans for the weekend. The regular season for college football is finished last week, and the only game on this weekend that I might care about watching is the SEC Championship Game tomorrow between Georgia and Texas. I’m not as interested in either team as I would be if Alabama was playing in the championship, so I may or may not watch it. It will be according to how bored I am and what else is going on.
I hope everyone has a great weekend!
I've got backache :-(
