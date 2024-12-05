While today won’t be as cold as it’s been the rest of this week (we expect to get above freezing, but only to 33 degrees), we are under a winter weather advisory. It’s not supposed to be too bad, with only about 4 inches of snow, but it’s enough to disrupt things. Thankfully, it seems like not as much snow fell last night as the weather people expected, and the current forecast shows a gap in the snowfall until this evening.
As you might can tell, I don’t have a lot to say today. I have a few things to do at work this morning, but I will be leaving around noon for a dermatology appointment this afternoon. Then, it will be to head back home and ride out the rest of the snow in the comfort of my apartment. I’ll be working from home tomorrow, so only 4 hours to be at the museum today, and thankfully, I will be the only one there. I’ve been a bit aggravated/frustrated with work for the past few weeks, so it will be nice to not have to deal with my coworkers.
Because I haven’t posted an Isabella picture of the week in a few weeks, here’s a rare picture of her “cuddling” with me:
She looks a bit aggravated, but it’s only because I stopped rubbing her head to take her picture.
