The Journey to Joy

After they had heard the king, they went on their way, and the star they had seen when it rose went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him.— Matthew 2:9-11
Christmas is a season full of movement. The nativity story itself is a tapestry of journeys. Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem. The shepherds hurried from their fields to the manger. The magi traversed faraway lands, following a star. Even the angels traveled from the realms of heaven to proclaim, “Glory to God in the highest!”
I am currently somewhere in the air between Burlington and Philadelphia, or at least I hope I am. I scheduled this post a few days ago. I’m on my way to see family for Christmas. I would say, I am going home, but Vermont is my home now and has been for a while. Alabama is where my family is and where I grew up. One of the popular classic Christmas songs is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” It’s a song that stirs memories of connection, love, and the longing for home—a place where we are seen, cherished, and known. But what does it mean to be home for Christmas, especially for those of us in the LGBTQ+ community? For some, home is a place of comfort and joy. For others, like me, it can be a complicated memory or even a wound. And for many, home is something we have had to build ourselves—choosing love, creating family, and shaping spaces where we are celebrated for who we are.
Many of you may be traveling this week, whether home, to visit family, or taking a Christmas vacation. Travel is central to this season. And, in some ways, we are all traveling. Whether literally—on crowded roads, in bustling airports—or metaphorically—on personal journeys of faith, healing, or rediscovery—this time of year reminds us that life is a pilgrimage. But traveling isn’t easy, is it? Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem was grueling. The shepherds left their flocks, stepping into uncertainty. The magi followed a distant light, navigating unfamiliar terrain. Each journey was fraught with challenges, but each was also guided by a deeper purpose. Their journeys were not just about the destination but about transformation. And the same is true for us.
Traveling often takes us out of our comfort zones. I’m afraid of flying, though I have gotten better as I have had to fly more often in the past ten years. Sometimes, we travel to new and unfamiliar places, and it can really take us out of our comfort zone if we are alone in our travels. But it can also be a liberating experience. We can be more ourselves in a strange place because no one we know are there. Whether the travels we take are literally journey, or the spiritual path we’re on, there’s uncertainty in leaving what we know. Some of us may feel like Mary and Joseph, carrying heavy burdens on a road we didn’t choose. Others may feel like the magi, searching for something we can’t yet name.
Sometimes the path feels lonely, or the way forward unclear. Yet the story of Christmas reminds us that God walks with us. Whether we are weary travelers like Mary and Joseph or seekers like the magi, God does not abandon us on the road. However, remember what Psalm 121:7-8 says, “The Lord will keep you from all harm—he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.” The magi had the star to guide them—a beacon of hope, a sign that they were on the right path. We, too, have light for our journeys. Deuteronomy 31:8 says, “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”
The light for our journey might come in the form of Scripture, prayer, or the love of our community. God’s light might come through moments of unexpected grace—a kind word, a door opened, a heart softened. Even when the road feels dark, God places stars in our lives to remind us that we are not lost. John 8:12 tells us, “When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.’” The magi didn’t know exactly where their journey would take them, but they trusted the star. In Matthew 2:2, the magi said to Herod, “We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.” When they finally arrived to find Jesus, their trust was rewarded with joy.
When we think about the Christmas story, it’s easy to focus on the stable as the destination. But the true destination was not the place—it was the presence of Christ. In 1 John 1:5, we are told, “This is the message we have heard from him and declare to you: God is light; in him there is no darkness at all.” This is what all our traveling leads to: encountering the divine. Matthew 28:20 says, “And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” Whether your journey is one of faith, reconciliation, healing, or self-discovery, the promise of Christmas is that God is waiting for you, not at some distant destination, but in the very heart of your journey.
When the magi arrived, they were overjoyed—not because the road had been easy, but because they found what they were searching for. In Christ, they found the fulfillment of their hopes and the embodiment of God’s love. This Christmas, I encourage you to reflect on the journey you’re on. Where are you headed? What are you seeking? And where might God be calling you to take the next step? Jesus tells the disciples in Matthew 28:19 “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.” We don’t have to go our preaching on the street corners to spread the word of Christ, we just need to live in the way Christ commands us to and follow his example of love and kindness. All of our journeys are different. Perhaps your journey is toward forgiveness. Maybe it’s toward reconnection with family or friends. It could be about rediscovering your faith or offering love to someone in need. Wherever your journey takes you, know this: God is with you every step of the way. Christ came to dwell among us so that no road would ever be traveled alone. Isaiah 41:10 says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
And as we travel, we are also called to be like the magi—to bring our gifts to Christ and to the world. What gifts can you bring this season? A listening ear? A kind word? A helping hand? Every gift, no matter how small, becomes sacred when offered in love. Christmas reminds us that the journey matters as much as the destination. Like the magi, we are all travelers, seeking the light. We will find joy—not in perfection or ease, but in the presence of Christ, who meets us right where we are. So, take heart on your journey. Follow the light, trust the road, and know that joy awaits.
May you share the light and love of Christ wherever your journey takes you this holiday season.
