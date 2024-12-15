Finding Hope and Belonging at Christmas

“And she gave birth to her firstborn son, wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.”—Luke 2:7
“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”As we approach the Christmas season, it’s easy to get caught up in the lights, gifts, and festivities. While these traditions can bring joy, for many in the LGBTQ+ community, Christmas can be a season of mixed emotions—one of longing and love, but also one of hurt and exclusion. While some are warmly welcomed home, others face rejection, strained family relationships, or the sting of feeling unwelcome in spaces where Christ’s name is worshipped. I have my own issues with my family, and I’ll be completely honest, I am dreading going home next weekend. My family welcomes me back, but there is always tension, partly because of my sexuality and partly because of my liberal politics. I never feel completely welcomed amongst my family.—Romans 8:38-39
So, while many in the LGBTQ+ might feel excluded from Christian celebrations of Christmas, the truth is that Christmas is for everyone. The message of Jesus’ birth is one of inclusion, radical love, and hope. If you’ve ever felt excluded, take heart—Jesus Himself was born into a world that had no room for Him. Today, let us reflect on how we, as LGBTQ+ people and allies, can find belonging, healing, and purpose during this sacred season.
The Christmas story begins with rejection. Luke 2:7 says, “And she brought forth her firstborn Son, and wrapped Him in swaddling cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.” Jesus, the Savior of the world, was born in a manger, a place reserved for animals, not royalty. Jesus’ life began with exclusion and hardship, and He grew up in a society that often misunderstood Him. When you feel excluded—whether by family, church, or community—remember that Christ understands your pain. He, too, lived on the margins. The beauty of Christmas is that God chose to enter the world in humility. Emmanuel—God with us—means that no matter where you are or how the world treats you, God is with you, fully present in your pain and joy alike.
At its core, Christmas is a story of radical love. In Luke 2:10, the angel declared to the shepherds, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people.” The shepherds were outcasts—rough, overlooked, and considered unworthy by society. Yet they were the first to hear the news of Jesus’ birth. This reminds us that God’s love and grace are not limited by human prejudices. The same good news proclaimed to the shepherds is for you, no matter what others may say about your identity or worth. The story of the Magi (Matthew 2:1-12), the wise men from the east, further highlights that Christ’s birth was a global event meant for all nations, all peoples, and all identities. God’s love transcends the boundaries we create, embracing diversity in its fullness.
If this season feels heavy, know that you are not alone. Jesus redefined family in Matthew 12:50, saying, “For whoever does the will of My Father in heaven is My brother and sister and mother.” If your biological family cannot fully embrace you, lean into your chosen family—those who see you, love you, and walk with you in faith. Create spaces where love and affirmation abound, whether through gatherings with friends, support groups, or faith communities that celebrate your full identity. The world’s rejection can never outweigh God’s acceptance. Romans 8:31 says, “If God is for us, who can be against us?” Paul reminds us that nothing—nothing—can separate us from the love of God. Meditate on this truth when you feel unworthy or unwelcome. Psalms 139:14 says, “I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are Your works, and that my soul knows very well.” We are created in the image of God and deeply loved. Jesus calls us to be salt and light in the world (Matthew 5:13-16). Even in times of hardship, you have the power to embody the love of Christ. Volunteer, give, and reach out to others who may be struggling this season. Your light has the power to inspire and heal.
The manger scene—simple, messy, and unexpected—is a symbol of God’s open arms. John 14:3 says, “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” The good news of Christmas is that there is room for all in God’s kingdom. At Christmas, we remember that Jesus came to break down barriers and build a table where everyone has a seat. The barriers that mainstream Christianity has created—against LGBTQ+ people, women, people of color, and others—are human constructs, not divine. God’s table is wide, and God’s love is unconditional. Don’t let anyone convince you that you are anything less than a beloved child of God. This Christmas, claim your place at the manger, knowing that Christ came for you, just as you are.
As we celebrate the birth of Christ, let us remember that this season is for everyone. If you’ve ever felt excluded, take heart—Jesus Himself was born in a stable, surrounded by the forgotten and the overlooked. His birth is a reminder that God’s love reaches into every corner of the world and every heart, no matter how marginalized or broken. So, this Christmas, hold onto the hope that Christ brings. Lean into the love of God, the support of chosen family, and the knowledge that you are wonderfully made in the image of the One who came to save us all.
