I don’t remember what it was I did yesterday, but I think it was picking up something heavy. Anyway, I remember when I did it, I thought, Oh! That doesn’t feel right. And sure enough, I woke up this morning with a stabbing pain in my lower back. It’s not so bad that it’s inhibiting too much movement, but it does make bending over uncomfortable. Some time on a heating pad, pain medicine, and a muscle relaxer should take care of the issue. I just need to take it easy today. Thankfully, I don’t have to return to work until Thursday. The only thing I really need to do today is do some work on my class that starts next week.
Take Isabella as your heating pad! Get a massage! Always bend your knees when lifting something heavy and wear an abdominal belt https://www.pharmaciedesdrakkars.com/medical-z-ceinture-abdominale-homme-s015#description
Good morning Joe. I’m sure you’ll receive lots of well wishes and advice today. I’m sorry you’re feeling sore. It must be significant.
I don’t know if you’re a drinking man, but I’ve found a healthy shot of the whiskey taken while lying in a tu of hot water to be helpful.
Wishing you a quick recovery,
Brooks
