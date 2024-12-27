Going Home Tomorrow

I’m thankful I got to spend time with family, if only because I can tell how bad my mother’s dementia is getting. I want to be able to see her while she’s still doing relatively good, even though I can see the decline. We watched as her father slipped into dementia and that was hard enough, but this is my mama. She may have her faults, but no matter what, she’s still the woman who gave birth to me.
My father has actually been on good behavior. I still have another day to go here, so hopefully I’m not jinxing it, but he hasn’t started an argument with me over some perceived slight, which is usually what he does. If I can make it one more day, then I’ll be on my way home.
I’ll fly back to Vermont tomorrow afternoon. I’m ready to be back home with Isabella and sleeping in my own bed. I have a two hour layover in Atlanta and should arrive back in Vermont just before midnight, as long as there are no unforeseen delays. As it is, the trip back will put me getting home at about 1am Sunday morning. Tomorrow will be a long day, but I least I should be home at the end of it.
