Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
I usually find the “Elf on a Shelf” annoying, though little kids love the whole thing. However, this is my kind of elf on a shelf.
¡¡Yo también quiero un elfo en mi estante como el de la foto!!Ángel
Post a Comment
1 comment:
¡¡Yo también quiero un elfo en mi estante como el de la foto!!
Ángel
Post a Comment