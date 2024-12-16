Monday, December 16, 2024

Pic of the Day

I usually find the “Elf on a Shelf” annoying, though little kids love the whole thing. However, this is my kind of elf on a shelf.

Anonymous said...

¡¡Yo también quiero un elfo en mi estante como el de la foto!!
Ángel

December 16, 2024 at 7:07 PM

