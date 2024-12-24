O Holy Night / Cantique de Noël

O Holy Night
English translation by John Sullivan Dwight, 1855
O holy night, the stars are brightly shining;
It is the night of the dear Saviour's birth.
Long lay the world in sin and error pining,
Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth.
A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices,
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn!
Fall on your knees! O hear the angel voices!
O night divine, O night when Christ was born!
O night divine! O night, O night divine!
Led by the light of faith serenely beaming,
With glowing hearts by His cradle we stand.
So led by light of a star sweetly gleaming,
Here came the wise men from the orient land.
The King of kings lay thus in lowly manger,
In all our trials born to be our friend.
He knows our need, to our weakness no stranger.
Behold your King, before Him lowly bend!
Behold your King, your King, before Him lowly bend!
Truly He taught us to love one another;
His law is love and His gospel is peace.
Chains shall He break, for the slave is our brother;
And in His name all oppression shall cease.
Sweet hymns of joy in grateful chorus raise we;
Let all within us praise His holy name.
Christ is the Lord! Then ever, ever praise we!
His power and glory evermore proclaim!
His power and glory evermore proclaim!
When I think of “O Holy Night,” I always think of it being sung by Mahalia Jackson, an American gospel singer and widely considered one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century. I had a Christmas album when I was young that included Jackson’s version of the song, and it has always stuck with me as the best version I’ve ever heard.
Cantique de Noël
By Placide Cappeau, 1847
Minuit ! Chrétiens, c'est l'heure solennelle
Où l'homme Dieu descendit jusqu'à nous,
Pour effacer la tache originelle
Et de son père arrêter le courroux:
Le monde entier tressaille d'espérance
A cette nuit qui lui donne un sauveur
Peuple à genoux, attends ta délivrance
Noël ! Noël ! Voici le Rédempteur !
Noël ! Noël ! Voici le Rédempteur !
De notre foi que la lumière ardente
Nous guide tous au berceau de l'enfant
Comme autrefois, une étoile brillante
Y conduisit les chefs de l'Orient
Le Roi des Rois naît dans une humble crèche,
Puissants du jour fiers de votre grandeur,
A votre orgueil c'est de là qu'un Dieu prêche,
Courbez vos fronts devant le Rédempteur !
Courbez vos fronts devant le Rédempteur !
Le Rédempteur a brisé toute entrave,
La terre est libre et le ciel est ouvert
Il voit un frère où n'était qu'un esclave
L'amour unit ceux qu'enchaînait le fer,
Qui lui dira notre reconnaissance?
C'est pour nous tous qu'il naît, qu'il souffre et meurt:
Peuple, debout ! chante ta délivrance,
Noël ! Noël! chantons le Rédempteur !
Noël ! Noël! chantons le Rédempteur !
“O Holy Night” began as a French poem titled “Minuit, chrétiens” (“Midnight, Christians”) in 1843. It was written by Placide Cappeau, a wine merchant and poet from the small French town of Roquemaure. Cappeau was asked to write a Christmas poem to celebrate the renovation of the local church organ. Although not deeply religious himself, he drew inspiration from the Gospel of Luke, which describes the birth of Jesus. Subsequently, Cappeau’s poem was set to music by Adolphe Adam, a well-known French composer, in 1847. Adam, famous for composing operas and ballets, created a melody that beautifully reflected the poem’s reverence and emotion. The song quickly gained popularity in France.
In 1855, an American Unitarian minister named John Sullivan Dwight translated the song into English. Dwight was an abolitionist who was deeply moved by the song’s themes of hope, peace, and liberation. He particularly connected with the line:
“Chains shall He break, for the slave is our brother;
And in His name, all oppression shall cease.”
At the time, the United States was deeply divided over slavery, and this message resonated strongly with the abolitionist movement.
Over time, “O Holy Night” spread across the world, becoming one of the most cherished Christmas hymns in both its original French and English forms. It has been performed by countless artists in various languages, solidifying its status as a timeless classic.
The lyrics of “O Holy Night” focus on the sacred and transformative night of Jesus Christ’s birth. The song emphasizes the arrival of the Savior, bringing hope and salvation to a fallen world. The lyrics describe the “thrill of hope” that comes with Christ’s birth. The call to “fall on your knees” reflects humility, reverence, and worship. It encourages listeners to acknowledge and celebrate the significance of Christ’s incarnation. The line about breaking chains and ending oppression highlights the transformative power of Christ’s message. This aligns with Christian teachings of justice, love, and freedom for all people.
“O Holy Night” was the first song ever broadcast on the radio. On December 24, 1906, Canadian inventor Reginald Fessenden played a violin rendition and sang the song during a historic radio transmission. It has been recorded by numerous artists across genres, including opera singers, pop stars, and choirs. Iconic versions include renditions by artists like Mariah Carey, Josh Groban, and Nat King Cole. As I said above, Mahalia Jackson’s version is my favorite, and Andrea Bocelli does a superb job in the original French. I apologize if there is a better French version, but I am not very familiar with many French singers. Regardless of who sings it or in what language, the song’s universal message of peace, hope, and redemption continues to resonate with people around the world during the Christmas season. “O Holy Night” is a song with a deep spiritual message, a rich historical background, and an enduring impact on Christmas traditions. It’s beautiful lyrics and melody continue to inspire awe and reverence for the meaning of Christmas.
"Minuit Chretien" is traditionally sung in Provence at the start of the night's mass.
Merry Christmas !
