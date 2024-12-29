The End and the Beginning

Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.— Isaiah 43:18-19
Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!—2 Corinthians 5:17
As the final days of the year slip away and we prepare to welcome a new year, we stand at a crossroads of endings and beginnings. The old year, with its triumphs and struggles, is behind us. The new year, full of hope and uncertainty, stretches before us like a blank canvas. This year, for many of us, the coming year and the four to follow are probably fraught with more uncertainty than hope with the inauguration of the new administration in three weeks. However, we will not dwell on that today. Instead, I want to look at the transformation from endings to beginnings. This transition offers us a sacred opportunity to reflect, release, and renew. It is a chance to let go of what no longer serves us and embrace the new things God is doing in our lives. Let us consider how God works through endings and beginnings, transforming both into opportunities for growth, grace, and hope.
The closing of a year naturally invites reflection. We look back at the milestones, the unexpected turns, and the lessons learned. Reflection is a holy act—it allows us to recognize God’s faithfulness in the joys and in the challenges. But God also calls us to release the past. In Isaiah 43:18, God says, “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past.” This doesn’t mean ignoring what has happened, but rather choosing not to let past mistakes, failures, or even successes define us. What do you need to leave behind as the old as 2024 comes to a close? Perhaps it’s a lingering hurt, an old habit, or a missed opportunity. Just as God’s mercies are new every morning, He offers us the freedom to begin again.
Forgiving others and ourselves is key to moving forward. Just as Christ forgave us, we are called to release the burden of grudges and regrets. In doing so, we open our hearts to the newness God has in store. Over and over again, God calls us to forgive others. In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus says in Matthew 6:14-15, “For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.” Forgiveness is not optional in the Christian life. It reflects the forgiveness we have received from God. Paul tells us in Colossians 3:13, “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” Just as God forgives us freely, we are called to extend that same grace to others. When Jesus was challenged by the chief priests in Mark 11:25, He says, “And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins. Forgiveness clears the way for reconciliation with God and others.
The new year is a reminder that God is always at work, creating and renewing. In Isaiah 43:19, God declares, “See, I am doing a new thing!” God is a God of new beginnings, offering us fresh starts not just once a year but every single day. What “new thing” is God calling you to? Perhaps it’s a new season in your relationships, a deeper commitment to your faith, or a step into the unknown. God makes a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland—He specializes in creating possibilities where none seemed to exist. In 2 Corinthians 5:17, Paul reminds us that “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” This means our past doesn’t define us. Our mistakes don’t have the final say. God’s grace transforms us from the inside out, enabling us to live with purpose and joy.
The transition between the old and the new is not always smooth. There may be uncertainty, hesitation, or fear. But as people of faith, we trust that God is with us in the in-between spaces. Paul says in 1 Corinthians 13:11, “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put aways childish things.” The new year is like a blank page, and we often worry about what will be written on it. But as believers, we can face the future with hope. Romans 15:13 says, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”
As we step into this new beginning, here are some ways we can align our hearts with God’s plans. Dedicate the year to God. Ask for His guidance, wisdom, and strength. Instead of just making resolutions, focus on deepening your faith. Commit to prayer, Scripture, and acts of service. The new year may not bring immediate change, but trust that God’s work is unfolding in His perfect time. Allow God to shape you, even if it means stepping out of your comfort zone. Growth often comes from challenges. As we say goodbye to the old and welcome the new, let us remember that God is the Alpha and the Omega—the beginning and the end. He has been with us through the past year and will walk with us into the next.
