Mistletoe
By Walter de la Mare
Sitting under the mistletoe
(Pale-green, fairy mistletoe),
One last candle burning low,
All the sleepy dancers gone,
Just one candle burning on,
Shadows lurking everywhere:
Some one came, and kissed me there.
Tired I was; my head would go
Nodding under the mistletoe
(Pale-green, fairy mistletoe),
No footsteps came, no voice, but only,
Just as I sat there, sleepy, lonely,
Stooped in the still and shadowy air
Lips unseen—and kissed me there.
About This Poem
Walter de la Mare’s poem “Mistletoe” is a beautifully atmospheric work that combines themes of nature, mystery, and enchantment. “Mistletoe” evokes a sense of quiet wonder as it explores the magical, dreamlike quality of a wintry night. The poem intertwines elements of the natural world, the spiritual, and the fantastical. The central theme revolves around transformation and the mystical interplay between the visible and invisible worlds.
De la Mare excels in creating vivid and haunting imagery. The titular mistletoe, often associated with folklore, magic, and romance, becomes a symbol of mystery and enchantment. The poem’s setting—likely a winter night—heightens its mystical atmosphere. De la Mare uses sensory details to envelop the reader in a dreamlike world, where reality and imagination blur. For example, the quietness and coldness of the environment emphasize solitude and stillness, drawing the reader into a reflective, almost meditative state.
While the poem seems simple on the surface, it carries a profound exploration of the human response to nature’s beauty and the unknown. The mistletoe, often suspended in air and shadow, can be seen as a metaphor for fleeting moments of magic or insight that hover just beyond our grasp. In essence, Mistletoe invites readers to reflect on the wonder of life and the thin veil between the mundane and the magical, suggesting that there’s always more to the world than what meets the eye.
About the Poet
Walter de la Mare (1873–1956) was a renowned English poet, short story writer, and novelist, best known for his imaginative and often haunting works that explore themes of childhood, dreams, mystery, and the supernatural. His lyrical style and evocative imagery have made him one of the most distinctive voices in 20th-century English literature.
He was born on April 25, 1873, in Charlton, Kent, England. He was the son of a civil servant and spent his early years surrounded by books, fostering a love for literature and storytelling. Before becoming a full-time writer, de la Mare worked as a clerk at the Anglo-American Oil Company, a job he held for nearly two decades. During this time, he wrote prolifically, often under the pseudonym “Walter Ramal.”
His first major collection, Songs of Childhood (1902), brought him recognition, but he gained wider fame with The Listeners (1912), which contains his iconic poem of the same name. De la Mare’s literary career spanned over five decades, during which he wrote numerous poems, novels, short stories, and children’s books. He was awarded the Order of Merit in 1953 and passed away on June 22, 1956, at the age of 83.
De la Mare often explored the imaginative and perceptive world of children, celebrating their sense of wonder and connection to the mysterious. Many of his works are infused with an eerie, dreamlike quality, blending the real and the fantastical. His poems frequently celebrate the beauty and mystery of the natural world, often imbuing it with spiritual or mystical significance. Known for his musicality, de la Mare’s work is characterized by its rhythm, alliteration, and vivid imagery.
Walter de la Mare’s works continue to be appreciated for their ability to capture the magic and mystery of human experience. His poetry and stories often transcend age, appealing to both adults and children alike. His unique voice, blending simplicity with profound insight, secures his place as one of the most enduring writers in English literature.
1 comment:
Mistletoe new year
During the winter solstice, the Druids cut the sacred mistletoe by saying the words o ghel an heu, which literally means wheat germinates in the Celtic language.
In the Middle Ages, the expression was transformed into mistletoe in the new year through children who asked for alms.
"To the mistletoe in the new year", was a popular phrase pronounced until the beginning of the 20th century when presenting greetings at the start of the year.
