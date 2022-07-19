Tuesday, July 19, 2022

A Summer Night

A Summer Night

By Elizabeth Drew Stoddard

 

I feel the breath of the summer night,

            Aromatic fire:

The trees, the vines, the flowers are astir

            With tender desire.

 

The white moths flutter about the lamp,

            Enamoured with light;

And a thousand creates softly sing

            A song to the night!

 

But I am alone, and how can I sing

            Praises to thee?

Come, Night! unveil the beautiful soul

            That waiteth for me.

 

 

About the Poet

Elizabeth Drew Stoddard was born in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, in 1823. She published both prose and poetry during her lifetime, including Poems (Houghton, Mifflin and Company, 1895). She died in 1902.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)