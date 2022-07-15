Funny Friday

I tried and tried to come up with something to write today, but I think I had put it all into yesterday’s post. So, I thought I’d share a few memes that I find funny.
I had to add in a few sci-fi memes. Not everyone will get these, but they made me laugh.
This last one is from one of my favorite scenes from Deep Space Nine. The original dialogue went like this:
Bashir: Of all the stories you told me, which ones were true and which ones weren't?"
Garak: My dear Doctor, they're all true.
Bashir: Even the lies?
Garak: Especially the lies.
