Saturday, July 2, 2022

Moment of Zen: Just a Glimpse

Sometimes, the sexiest thing is just a hint of skin. How many of us have swooned when a guy raised his arm or scratched his belly showing that little glimpse of skin? Most guys have that little trail that leads down to the hidden treasure below.
Rob T said...

Oh yeah! And also when hot guys working outside in the heat raise their shirts to wipe the sweat off their face, letting us enjoy the trail of fur and wanting to see more.

July 2, 2022 at 8:20 AM

