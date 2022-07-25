Do you ever get the feeling that you’re being watched? One of the things I hated about my last apartment was that I felt like my landlords were always watching when I was coming and going. I even saw them a few times watching me through their screen door. It always made me uncomfortable. However, if you have a cat, there’s a different type of being watched. I walked outside Saturday morning and looked back at my window and saw this:
Without a doubt, I was being watched. The funny thing is that during daylight ours, you can’t really see in my apartment even with the blinds open. The screens block nearly everything that is not very close to them. Therefore, since Isabella is a black cat, all you can see are those green eyes staring out at you through the blinds.
As much as Isabella loved that my apartment has carpet, she really loves the windows. If she’s not laying on her blanket, nine times out of ten I can either find her laying next to one of the windows or staring out one of them. If I have the windows open, she can be sound asleep, but if she hears a robin (the only bird that seems to catch her attention), she will jump up to see it. One robin apparently knows it’s safe from her and will sit on the railing outside and they will have a staring contest. I think she’s absolutely precious when she’s looking out one of the windows.
Of course, there are also times when I find her peeking around a corner looking at me. Most of the time, she prefers me to be in her sight. The other day, I was lying on my bed and she wanted me in the living room with her, so she aggravated me and whined until I got up to see what she wanted. Once I sat on the couch in the living room, she settled down and went back to sleep.
And then there are the times when I’m in my kitchen, and I turn around to see this above me. She can get up on top of those cabinets quicker than I can turn around. She jumps on the counter (which she knows she’s not supposed to be on), then the microwave, next is the refrigerator, and on to the tops of the cabinets where she stares down at me as I am either cooking or cleaning the kitchen.
While in the next picture she’s not watching me, it is one of my favorite birdwatching pictures. This was in the first few weeks of me moving into my apartment before I had my blinds. If you look to the right under the pillow is Isabella’s blanket. I say it’s hers, because she’s claimed it and sleeps on it at least 18-20 hours a day.
Do you have an animal that constantly watches you? Or just won’t let you out of their sight?
3 comments:
Thank you for the photos of Isabella. She seems to languish inside, you never let her go in the middle of nature?
No, I do not ever let her go outside. She is safer indoors (and so are the birds and other small animals if she stays indoors). There are also too many cars around, and Isabella has always been hard to catch. I prefer for Isabella to stay indoors, especially since indoor cats live much longer than outdoor cats or ones who can go indoors and outdoors. If she didn't hate collars or a harness, I might try to take her outside on a leash, but the only time I tried a collar on her, she fell to the floor terrified and refused to move until I took it off.
When I got my two maine coons they followed me everywhere the most embarrassing thing was having two kittens watch me having a bath.
