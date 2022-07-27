I need a vacation. It’s not going to happen anytime soon because it’s too expensive to travel right now. A weekend in Montreal would be nice, but I’m not keen on crossing the border right now. It still seems to complicated. Besides, like a lot of people, I certainly don’t have the money to spare at the moment, but a boy can dream. Who knows, a miracle may occur and I will win the Mega Millions jackpot, which is at $830 million right now. They drew the numbers last night, and either someone won it or the money will once again roll over and be even larger at the next drawing. I don’t know because I did not stay up to watch the numbers. I bought a ticket, because let’s face it, you can’t win if you don’t even have a ticket.
I am not a gambler. The most I’ve ever won at the lottery was $5 in the Florida Lottery many years ago. It had to have been more than twenty years ago, because I’m pretty sure I was still in undergrad. The only other gambling I’ve ever done is slot machines. I once won several hundred dollars on the slot machines at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, and I think I won about twenty dollars on the electronic bingo (a complicated type of slot machines) at the Wind Creek Casino in Atmore, Alabama. However, I am not a lucky person.
The only luck I’ve ever had is that I’ve had and have some wonderful friends. I certainly didn’t luck out in the family department, and I’ve never been lucky in love. I would say I was lucky to get my job in Vermont and then for them to turn it into a better position when the first job ended, but I worked hard for those jobs and was the most qualified candidate by far. I guess you can say I made my own luck there. There are some lucky people in this world, but I’m usually not one of them.
I will travel some if I win the lottery, but for now, I’ll stay in Vermont. Maybe I’ll go for a hike this weekend. The weather is supposed to be nice with low humidity and temperatures in the 70s on Saturday. We’ll see.
PS I did not win the jackpot, no one did. It’s now at $1.02 billion. I did however win a whopping $6.
