Beautiful Weekend

Here in Vermont, we had near perfect weather over the weekend. Saturday’s high temperature was only 73 degrees. Sunday morning, I woke up to 44 degrees with a high of 79. There’s barely been a cloud in the sky all weekend. After days of debilitating migraines, I was feeling good most of the weekend, so I decided to get outdoors for a bit.
Saturday, I drove over to Waterbury Arts Festival n Waterbury. The town has always had two great things goin for it: Prohibition Pig, the best BBQ in Vermont, and the Ben and Jerry’s Factory. They also hold and annual arts festival with food venders and over a hundred artists. I thought it would be a fun activity, and it was. When I got there, it was around lunchtime, and the food vendors were very busy. I decided to walk around and check out the artists. I don’t think there were a hundred artists there, but they had some cool stuff. It was just all way to expensive for me. There were two highlights though. The first was the music. They had a band playing called The DEW, three high school boys playing bass, drums, and guitar. They played some great rock and roll covers, which seemed mostly from the 90s before they were even born, but they really sounded great. The second was a booth called was a booth called Chubby Chicks. They had gourmet jams, preserves, and pickles. I got a jar of the “Berry Peachy” Jam with is strawberries and peaches. It was delicious. I also bought a jar of “Pidge’s Pickles,” their bread and butter pickles. While the jam was tasty, the pickles were phenomenal. Hands down, they were the best bread and butter pickles I’ve ever had. I ate half the jar over the weekend. I had to stop myself before I ate them all.
When I woke up Sunday, the day was so beautiful that I decided I wanted to see one of the local waterfalls. With so many mountain streams, Vermont has numerous waterfalls across the state. However, when I tried to find one that was less than an hour away, I couldn’t. So, I decided to google “trails near me.” Three trails popped up and one was just three miles away and had a review that stated, “Great little find not too far out of the way. Easy walking trails and beautiful sites, the falls is worth the 30 minute trek.” I though, “Perfect, just what I was looking for.” I loaded the information on my phone and headed over there and set out on my hike to the falls. The falls were a bit disappointing:
On the left is the picture of the waterfall that was on Google; on the right is what is there now. It was a nice hike though and I made the loop, walking to the waterfall, up on the ridge above the falls, and back down to the original trail. The whole time, I only saw two people and that was just as I was almost back to my car. It was about a 2.5 mile trek, and it took me more than 30 minutes, but I made it and enjoyed the hike.
When I went to bed last night, I was tired and a little sore. I had walked nearly two miles Saturday at the arts festival and another 2.5 miles on the trail. That may not seem like a lot to some of you, but I’m not used to that much walking in a weekend. I’m glad I was able to get out this weekend. The coming week and next weekend has thunderstorms in the forecast. Maybe if there’s enough rain, the little waterfall will look more like the picture from Google.
No comments:
Post a Comment