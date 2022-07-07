The Boy with Glasses 😲

I had planned to write a different post today, but time kept getting away from me, so I thought I’d post this picture of a group of school boys ogling vintage beefcake physique model Steve Kotis in the 1950s. I usually don’t post vintage pics. BosGuy does a much better job with his Thursday Vintage Gay posts. However, this picture of Steve Cotis just tickled me, because I can (and I bet a lot of you can too) relate to the boy in glasses checking Kotis out. I think we all know what that kid was looking at. It’s just such a great picture in my opinion.
1 comment:
Yes mades me think about want those boys were feeling
