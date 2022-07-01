“Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise,” is one of the many sayings by Benjamin Franklin in Poor Richard's Almanack. Last night was a night in which I went to bed early. I was not feeling well. I’d had a migraine all day and something I ate apparently didn’t agree with me and was giving me stomach cramps. So, I went to bed early, and I knew Isabella would have me up before the crack of dawn today. I am usually early-ish to bed (around 10 pm), and Isabella has me up around 5 am every morning. However, I am not sure it has made me “healthy, wealthy, and wise.” It has definitely not made me wealthy. I think it has made me somewhat healthier, but wiser, I am not sure about.
Anyway, I hope all of my American readers have a wonderful Independence Day Weekend. While I don’t have any plans for the weekend, I’d love to hear if you have plans. What are you up to this holiday weekend?
1 comment:
I hope you're feeling better today and enjoy the holiday weekend as well. I think Sergio and I will drive over to Provincetown for a couple of days and stay with a friend who has recently had a lovely back patio constructed. I have visions of me sitting there, sipping a negroni with the book I'm currently reading.
Happy 4th.
