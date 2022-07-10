For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.
— Jeremiah 29:11
I think a lot of people, especially those who are left-leaning, worry about what the future holds. They see a segment of the U.S. population who are fueled by greed, hate, and fear. They don’t want the less fortunate to be helped with food, shelter, or healthcare. Yet, they call themselves Christian though in Matthew 25:31-46, one of the most vivid parables Jesus ever spoke, tells us that God will judge us in accordance with our reaction to human needs. They hate simple things like equality, truth, love, and happiness. They fear all those who are not like themselves. It’s a scary time because the political and religious rights have become more emboldened by the Supreme Court, conservative news channels, and loudmouth politicians with no substance.
But as J.R.R. Tolkien wrote, "In this hour, I do not believe that any darkness will endure." There is hope for a better future. Jeremiah 29:11 tells us, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.” Though things may look bleak, we can change that outcome, but we must be diligent. We can’t sit back and let our ideals and freedoms be trampled upon. The Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho wrote, "None of us knows what might happen even the next minute, yet still, we go forward. Because we trust. Because we have Faith." Faith in democracy and faith in God will get us through these dark times.
In a world of over seven billion people, it’s easy to feel small—to feel as if our day-to-day lives aren’t worth much, especially when we’re drowning in a sea of the mundane. It may feel like no matter what we do, we cannot change things for the good. If you look at some of the close elections in 2020, there is one thing we learned, every vote counts and each vote can make a difference. We have to have faith that good will win over evil. Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, "All I have seen teaches me to trust the Creator for all I have not seen."
God has a purpose and a plan for each and every one of us. We all have unique gifts and talents. Dante Alighieri wrote, "Do not be afraid; our fate Cannot be taken from us; it is a gift. " We all have unique perspectives, certain friend groups, and various workplaces. God uses this rich diversity to carry out his will, and his plans are always bigger, bolder, and better than anything we could ever imagine.
Very nice, especially on Sunday. Thank you
