Monday, I’ll be given my first dose of a new headache drug that my neurologist thinks shows great promise. The medicine is called VYEPTI and it’s a 30-minute IV treatment every 3 months. She thinks this might be a good option for several reasons. First, there are very few side effects. Second, for people who had limited success on Emgality, like I did, VYEPTI has proven much more effective. Finally, even though all of these new drugs are part of the anti-CGRP class of drugs, this one is not similar to Aimovig, which I could not tolerate, but is similar to Emgality which was partially successful.
I have to be at Dartmouth Health at 8:15 am Monday morning. I’ll be there early (if God’s willing) because they told me that if I was late in the least they’d have to reschedule because they keep a really tight schedule for this treatment. The appointment is scheduled for two hours, though the infusion is supposed to only take 30-minutes. The treatment won’t be cheap, so I signed up for VYEPTI’s copay assistance program. For signing up, they sent me a welcome pack to make the IV treatment easier. It included: a backpack, journal and pen, eye mask, ear plugs, and hot and cold packs for the IV entry point to relieve any discomfort that it might cause.
I’m running out of migraine treatment options, so I am praying that this will provide some relief.
I'm hoping and praying that this new treatment will be very successful.
