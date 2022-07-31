“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Therefore by their fruits you will know them.”
—Matthew 7:15-20
For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables.
—2 Timothy 4:3-4
I don’t normally do a Sunday post like this, but I had a migraine yesterday and took my medicine. I was fine for a few hours and then I just could not stay awake long enough to write a Sunday post. However, I’d seen the above cartoon sometime last week, and I thought of these Bible verses that I thought would be a perfect accompaniment.
