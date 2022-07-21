“Death warmed over” is a phrase my mother used to use. It basically means you feel like crap. I had been advised to get a second booster for the COVID vaccine, so, I made an appointment and on Tuesday, I went to the local CVS and got my shot. The shot itself was a bit deceiving as I never even felt it. I only knew she’d given it to me because she put a bandaid on my arm. By the time. Got to my car, my arm was hurting, but that was all the side effects I had for the rest of the evening. Then, I woke up yesterday morning. I had read that reactions to the second booster would likely be similar to the first booster. Back when I had the first one in October, I had a fever, chills, body aches, and a severe headache. It was made worse by the fact that it can get cold in October in Vermont, and my former landlords had not yet turned on the heat. I felt like I was going to freeze to death. This time, I went through the fever, chills, body aches, and a severe headache during one of the hottest day I have seen in Vermont since I moved up here nearly seven years ago. Mostly, I had to keep the air conditioner and my fans off because I had chills with the fever. I did have to turn on the air conditioner a few times because I felt like the inside of my body was freezing and the outside was just radiating heat. I basically just slept off an on all day. With the headache, I could barely concentrate enough to watch television. Usually these reactions only last for twenty-four hours, so I’m praying to God that I feel better when I wake up this morning.
