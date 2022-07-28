Thursday, July 28, 2022

Mental Health Day

I just need a mental health break from everything. I still have to work today, but I wish I could stay at home, shut everything off, and just be alone. I can’t do it, but I wish I could.
uvdp said...

Cheer up, the weekend is near.

July 28, 2022 at 6:12 AM
Rob T said...

I understand. We all need to get away from others at times. Take care.

July 28, 2022 at 6:39 AM
Patrick said...

Hope you feel better soon Joe.

Take care.

July 28, 2022 at 9:26 AM

