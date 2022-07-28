Mental Health Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Cheer up, the weekend is near.
I understand. We all need to get away from others at times. Take care.
Hope you feel better soon Joe.Take care.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Cheer up, the weekend is near.
I understand. We all need to get away from others at times. Take care.
Hope you feel better soon Joe.
Take care.
Post a Comment