I haven’t talked about politics in a while, but recent news just makes me smile.
After flying back to Florida from New York on Tuesday, where he had been arrested and charged with 34 felony counts, the twice impeached and disgraced former president said, "I never thought anything like this could happen in America." My response: neither did anyone else. The majority of Americans never expected a minority of Americans would elect a fascist wannabe, “billionaire,” reality television personality who ran on his “genius” as a businessman even after having most of his businesses go bankrupt because of his ineffectual business acumen. Who could have foreseen that in 2016, the Electoral College would elect a vindictive, racist, sexist, fascist, failed businessman as President? I know there are times in American history when that was desired by a minority of citizens (1930s or 1960s, to name two decades), but it had never happened. Those candidates failed.
His speech Tuesday night was filled with lies and misdirection, just like most of his speeches. You can read CNN’s fact check on their website. Sometimes, he just used the wrong words, as in the case when he said, “This is a persecution, not an investigation.” I think he’s confused. It’s a prosecution, not persecution. Besides, the investigation is over, and the charges have been brought. I hope in the end, he will be wearing an orange jumpsuit that will match his fake tanned skin color. I hope justice will prevail. Honestly, I’m not sure it will, but this is not the end of the charges against him.
2 comments:
I love that meme about pronouns and I'm going to swipe it, because I LOVE IT.
BosGuy, I meant to say this in my post, but I swiped it from http://ishouldbelaughing.blogspot.com/2023/04/meme-dump.html.
Post a Comment