Carrying On

While I woke up with a migraine again this morning and still feel like crap, I need to go to work today. Sometimes, I have little choice but to just carry on, migraine or not. I learned many years ago that I couldn’t let my migraines completely control my life. At times, I just have to work through the pain. I’m just ready for this week to be over. Today and tomorrow, then I have four days off.
For now, I’m about to take a long hot shower and get ready for work. Sometimes, a good shower helps. The heat from the water is usually at least a little soothing for my migraines.
No comments:
Post a Comment