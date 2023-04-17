In the comic strip Garfield, he is known to say, “I hate Mondays.” I agree completely with the fat yellow tabby. I also like lasagna. While for me, Mondays mean returning to work after the weekend, I’ve never really understood why Garfield hated Mondays. He’s a cat, after all. He is going to spend the day eating and sleeping. Maybe, Garfield really hated Mondays because Jon had to return to work, and he missed Jon when he was gone. Garfield’s cartoonist actually gave a reason for why Garfield hated Mondays:
“Garfield does not have a job, Garfield does not go to school and every day is the same. Nevertheless every Monday is just a reminder that his life is the same old, same old cycling again and for some reason even though his life is pretty much the same every day on Mondays specifically, awful things tend to happen to him physically.”
What... you leave without kissing Isabella...
While I don’t kiss Isabella before I leave, I always scratch her head (she prefers that anyway) and tell her, “Be good today.” She and I definitely live by our routines.
