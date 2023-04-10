This weekend was picture perfect, and today should be as well. The sky has been blue without a cloud to be seen. Vermont tends to be a very cloudy state, especially in winter when there seems to almost always be snow in the air. Sunny days are a rarity. Even when we have them, there will be lots of clouds. So, to have three days in a row of sunshine without a cloud in the sky is a rarity indeed. Since I am not working today (or tomorrow) I’m going to try to enjoy the sunshine while I can.
