We have all experienced this: you are going about your day, and then you see him, a man so gorgeous that he makes you weak in the knees. It's usually in the most unexpected places (and sometimes expected places, but I'm talking about a regular guy, not a model, go-go boy, etc., that you expect to be hot). For me, he is often a waiter or a barista. Sometimes, it's the UPS guy (where does UPS find these hot guys anyway? And they all seem hot. Did anyone ever see the TikTok videos from Front Porch Ninja? He's deleted all his videos, but damn, he was hot! I've gotten sort of off-topic.). I have a weakness for guys in the service industry. I always have.
In my case, it was when I walked into a Subway restaurant a few days ago. I didn't see him at first; a young lady was waiting on the woman in front of me. Then, he came out from the back and asked for my order. He was tall and slender with short-cropped hair. He had a tattoo peeking out from his short-sleeved shirt. Then, he turned around, and there it was a beautiful round butt. His pants weren't even tight, but you could tell it was a glorious ass. The whole package was perfection, but when he smiled, I got weak in the knees.
When I say this guy was good-looking, he looked a lot like the guy in the picture above. He wasn't some twink who was cute and just fun to look at, but a man probably in his late twenties or early thirties, tall and with a face and body that could have been carved from a Rennaisance sculpture. I've got a feeling I might be eating Subway sandwiches more often.
The sad thing about these kinds of situations is that you know he's unattainable, most likely because he's straight, but that does not stop the fantasies in your head and all the dirty things you'd like to do with him. Ok, maybe I was just horny and sex-deprived, but whenever I see a guy like this, unexpectedly and oh-so-handsome, it just brightens my day.
Have a great Friday and a lovely weekend, everyone.
1 comment:
I love those sorts of unexpected surprises. With the summer temperatures in Boston the past couple of days there have been many, many men running through the city shirtless and it has been a wonderful motivator to get me out and walking. No wonder my pedometer count is so high.
Post a Comment