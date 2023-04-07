Other than having to work tomorrow, I am on vacation until Wednesday. Working on a Saturday won’t be too bad; I’ll be there by myself. Today though, I plan to just enjoy the day. I need to do some laundry and a few things around my apartment, but nothing major. It’s mostly a day to relax.
Tonight, I’m going to dinner with a friend of mine. We are going to go to Texas Roadhouse. I love the rolls they serve. They are so delicious. I’m not sure what else I’ll get, but the food is pretty good for a chain restaurant. I’m also looking forward to spending some time with my friend. She and I always have a good time together. She’s a wonderful friend.
Hope you enjoy and a very happy Easter to you and Isabella.
