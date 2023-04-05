Aggravation

I considered writing about what has been making my life so stressful the last few days, but I’ve made the decision to not talk much about my job anymore. The whole thing that’s happened has pissed me off more than anything else. I now know for certain that I work with a couple of “malcontents.” I can do my job without them. It would be nice if we could work together as a team, but they have made it clear that they are not team players. Thankfully, I will be the only one working today.
I know I am damn good at my job. I get told regularly by people I work with outside the museum how much they enjoy/appreciate/are impressed with the job I do. I get the same response from my boss, who is the only opinion at the museum that matters. I have a little over three weeks of vacation I need to take before the end of May, so for the next six weeks or so, I will be there when my job requires me to be, but otherwise, I'm going to enjoy my time off.
I have no plans to go anywhere or really do much of anything. I really don't have the spare cash to do so. However, I can enjoy spending my days with Isabella, even if all she will do is wake me up at 5 am and sleep away the rest of the day. I might just take follow her example and take some cat naps myself.
2 comments:
But you are always on vacation in the USA. I believed that France was the champion.
Delenda Carthago : don't be woken up by Isabella.
Time away from those malcontents will do you a world of good, even if that time away is spent at home doing as you wish and relaxing.
Post a Comment