I had to work late last night to cover an event. Usually, even though I’m not part of the event, if it’s a dinner, the caterers always bring me whatever they are serving that night. However, last night was just a reception that did not include a meal, so I did not get fed. So, on my way home, I went through the drive-thru at McDonald’s. It’s not something I do often, but it was quick and easy for last night. I placed my order and paid for it, then I was sitting in line to pull up to the pick-up window. However, the guy in the truck in front of me started yelling at the poor teenager in the drive-thru. From what I could hear, he didn’t get something he ordered. I have no idea why he was so upset, but it was no reason to take it out on the kid in the drive-thru, especially when the drivers kids were in the truck with him. First, you should set an example for your kids, and second, the guy in the drive-thru was just a kid. Don’t take it out on him. So, for 15-20 minutes, I sat in the drive-thru line at McDonald’s waiting for my cheeseburger while some guy acted a fool in the truck in front of me. Eventually, they must have satisfied him (it looked like they gave him his money back) because he finally drove off.
I’ve worked in the service industry before in both restaurants and retail stores. I had my fair share of irate customers, including one who threw a sandwich at me because it had onions on it even though he’d asked for onions. He claimed his girlfriend was allergic to onions. Anyway, there is no reason to be upset with the people who are serving you. Okay, sometimes there are incompetent people, but at least let them try to fox their mistake without acting like an asshole. You may be having a bad day, but you also don’t know what is happening in that persons life. It’s not that hard to be kind to other people, even when that’s the last thing you want to do.
