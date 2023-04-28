I am looking forward to having next week off. I’m working today but am using up some of my vacation days next week. I’m not sure what I will do next week. I have a few errands to run, but with rain on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, I doubt I’ll do much of anything but stay dry.
I would like to do some hiking if the weather is good the rest of the week and possibly see some sites around this area that I haven’t ever gotten around to seeing. Fort Ticonderoga is about two hours away, and I’d like to do that. I’ve never been before and I’ve always been fascinated with forts.
Also, there’s a little Star Trek museum/experience there. In August they will have their Star Trek convention which will include the gorgeous Ed Speleers this year, along with Jonathan Frakes, who has just gotten better with age, Brent Spiner, and John de Lancie. I’ve never gone but have always wanted to.
One last thing, the pick above is of the Harris twins, Finn and Jack. Below is Jack on his own who posted this pic on Instagram with the caption, “Posting this because I think my butt looks great….” I’d have to agree!
P.S. In case you’re wondering, the migraine I’ve had for the past three weeks seems to be a bit better today. It seemed to ease off yesterday, and it has stayed minor this morning. 🤞 I hope it continues and I can enjoy my week off.
No comments:
Post a Comment