Moment of Zen: Beaches

It’s been a years since I’ve been to the beach.
By the way, all of the images are of Ed Speleers, who was most recently a major character on Star Trek: Picard’s final season (below). The season was great, and Speleers is always nice to look at. You might remember him from Downton Abbey. On that show, his character wasn’t the most likable, but just like he did Barrows, you couldn’t help but notice how good looking he is.
1 comment:
OMG! Ed has just made the same feeling for me as he is so cute and attractive.
Seeing hime shirtless on that beach is making me water from all over my body...
Thanks for sharing and I'll take them to add to his folder on my hard drive.
YUMMY!.
