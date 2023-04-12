It began early yesterday morning with sparkly lights, a.k.a. an aura. For those who may not know, migraines are sometimes preceded by an aura, a visual disturbance of some kind. Auras come in various forms. When I have one, it is small twinkly lights around the edge of my vision. Luckily, I am not one of those who completely lose parts of their vision during an aura because it happened yesterday while I was driving. Typically, it lasts for only a few seconds. I know a terrible migraine is coming when it lasts longer. It never lasts very long, but 30 seconds is enough to see that it's going to be a rough day or two. This one certainly was. About an hour or so later, the migraine started. By lunchtime, the smallest amount of light was excruciating. I closed my eyes and slept most of the afternoon. Did sleeping help? No, not really. It may have made me feel better for a little bit, but the migraine would not go away. I don't even want to eat when they're bad like this. I went to bed for good last night a little after 9 pm. I had tried to stay up because too much sleep can worsen the migraine, but staying up wasn't going to happen. I slept until Isabella woke me this morning. The migraine is still there. Maybe it is not as bad as yesterday. I need to be awake a little before I can really tell. If this was a normal week at work, I'd call in sick, but I need to be in my office today. I have things that need to get done. However, if it worsens in the next hour or so, I'll have to decide whether to go in or not. Maybe I can stand a few hours and then come back home. We'll see.
