For I know that my Redeemer lives, And He shall stand at last on the earth;
—Job 19:25
Yesterday, I opened up the Bible Gateway website to see what the verse of the day was in hopes that it would give me some inspiration for today’s post. The verse was Job 19:25. When I read, “For I know that my Redeemer lives,” I thought of the song we used to sing in church, “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” I always liked this song. When I was the song leader, it would often be my closing hymn, and we’d just sing the first verse and the chorus.
I Know That My Redeemer Lives
By Fred A. Fillmore
🎶🎶🎶
I know (I know) that my Redeemer lives,
and ever prays (and ever prays) for me;
I know (I know) eternal life He gives,
from sin and sorrow free.
🎶🎶🎶
Chorus
I know, I know that my Redeemer lives,
I know, I know eternal life He gives;
I know, I know that my Redeemer lives.
He wills (He wills) that I should holy be,
in word, in tho’t
(in word, in tho’t) and deed;
Then I (then I) His holy face may see,
when from this earth-life freed.
I know (I know) that unto sinful men
His saving grace
(His saving grace) is nigh;
I know (I know) that He will come again
to take me home on high.
I know (I know) that over yonder stands
a place prepared
(a place prepared) for me;
A home, (a home,) a house not made with hands,
most wonderful to see.
Seeing Job 19:25, I wondered about the context of the verse that was the inspiration for this song. The verse ends in a semicolon, so there was more to it. So, let us put this verse into context. Job is an interesting character in the Bible. Often when we consider Job, we emphasize his suffering but remained certain of the Lord he served and the relationship he shared with Him. Job 19:25 seems to tell us how Job survived during this horrific trial in life. “For I know that my Redeemer lives, And He shall stand at last on the earth.” His knowledge of the Lord should serve as a reminder to every believer, bringing hope even in the midst of our greatest trials.
In context, the verse is part of a lament that everyone Job knows has turned against him. He says in Job 19:25-27:
For I know that my Redeemer lives,
And He shall stand at last on the earth;
And after my skin is destroyed, this I know,
That in my flesh I shall see God,
Whom I shall see for myself,
And my eyes shall behold, and not another.
Job had a personal relationship with God. He walked with the Lord; he honored and served Him daily. Job had lost much that pertained to this physical life, but he had not lost his relationship with God. As I’ve studied this passage, I have come to a realization that not only did Job know the Redeemer, the Redeemer knew him. Job knew one thing for certain—his Redeemer lived. His hope was not in an idol made of men’s hands, one which had no power. He did not worship a monument that lacked the ability to see, hear, or move in his situation. Job knew he served God, and God was aware of his situation.
When suffering and pain come our way, we can rest in the fact our Redeemer lives! He is alive and well today, able to provide for every need we face. Job knew the Redeemer would come. “For I know that my Redeemer lives, And He shall stand at last on the earth.” This reveals the perspective Job had in his trials. Life had been difficult; he had suffered and lost much, yet his hope and faith were to the time when the Lord would come in righteousness, restoring what was lost and bringing peace. Job revealed the assurance he had in the Lord.
This is the cornerstone upon which our faith in Christ is built - Redemption, Reconciliation, Restoration, and Resurrection. Job suffered much, and yet his faith was not destroyed. In the midst of his pain, he was comforted by knowing his Redeemer lived. We can also take comfort in knowing that our Redeemer lives. He is looking out for us. He will get us through any trials in life. Even if, unlike Job, our faith wavers, God will be there for us.
