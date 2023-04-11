Tuesday, April 11, 2023

O Small Sad Ecstasy of Love

By Anne Carson

 

I like being with you all night with closed eyes. 

What luck—here you are

coming

along the stars!

I did a road trip

all over my mind and heart 

and

there you were

kneeling by the roadside 

with your little toolkit 

fixing something.

 

Give me a world, you have taken the world I was.

 

 

About This Poem

 

“I have not much to say. It’s one of my more self-evident works, and I don’t like covering things with a lot of exegesis. Although I do enjoy using the word exegesis. Thank you and goodnight.”—Anne Carson

 

About This Poet

 

Anne Carson is the author of several poetry collections, including Float(Alfred A. Knopf, 2016) and Antigonick (New Directions, 2015). She currently teaches in New York University’s creative writing program.

