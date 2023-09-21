Another Busy Day

This morning is going to be a bit rough. I have to teach a class while being observed by a group of alumni. (It’s Alumni Weekend.) And before and after the class, I have to give tours of the museum to two other classes. Then, this afternoon will be spent putting the last touches on getting the museum ready for the onslaught of visit for this weekend’s Alumni Weekend. We always come close to having more visitors on Alumni Weekend than throughout the rest of the year. Tomorrow will be filled with various events that begin as soon as the museum opens at 8 am and will end around 8 pm. Saturday will be spent welcoming alumni to the museum and probably a few impromptu tours. Now, excuse me while I study over my lecture notes. I don’t want to be stumbling over my words while I have observers in my class.
1 comment:
Probably Dutch painter of the Golden Age http://cureau.free.fr/peinture/peintres-marine.html#:~:text=Hendrick%20Cornelisz%20Vroom%2C%20n%C3%A9%20%C3%A0,un%20assassinat%20pour%20motif%20religieux.
Peter van de Velde https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_van_de_Velde ?
