Miscellaneous

First off, I had an appointment with my neurologist at the Headache Clinic yesterday. She’s moving away and is leaving the clinic, and I’d been trying to get in to see her before she leaves. She’s not sure who will replace her, but she said they found a doctor they want to hire who was very nice. However, she said she doesn’t know if they can convince him to take the job. She said they’ve more than once thought they found a great candidate only for them to be snatched up by someone else. We also talked about me restarting Botox treatments, so I will get to see her one more time before she leaves. Hopefully, the combination of the Qulipta that I’m currently taking and the Botox will help. The Botox helped before but when I developed trigeminal neuralgia (TN), it wasn’t as effective. Now that the TN is largely in remission, we are hoping the Botox will help again.
Second, today is my last day of marathon classes. I have classes every hour from 9 am to 4 pm. Since last Tuesday, I have taught more than two dozen classes. Those classes include my regular semester long class that meets on Tuesday and Thursday but also numerous English classes each day. The English class is the same class over and over, but I still have to prepare lectures for my regular class. Today, I’m addition to four English classes, I also have three history classes. It’s been an exhausting week and a half.
Finally, actually I don’t have a third thing. Everything else seems to be going fairly well. I haven’t had the time to keep up with emails and messages, but hopefully I can do that Friday while I’m working from home.
1 comment:
The important thing is that Isabella doesn't starve
