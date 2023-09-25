Back to Normal?

This week should somewhat return to normal at work. I still have a lot to catch up on with how busy I’ve been the last few weeks, but for the most part, I should be back to my regularly scheduled program. I hope that’s the case anyway. I’ll be at the museum by myself today, so with no one to interrupt me, I’m hoping I can get a lot done.
I have been so tired lately, even Isabella has noticed and has let me sleep later than normal. Granted, she never lets me sleep past 5:30 am, but that’s better than usual.
