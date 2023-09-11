Vermont Pride 🏳️‍🌈

The Vermont Pride Parade was yesterday. Luckily, it only rained a small amount, not enough really for an umbrella unlike last year. There was the usual mix of oddness that has become a hallmark of Vermont. The Flynn Center (a Burlington theater) had a performance of their “Playing Field” horse. It would be difficult to explain, but you can go to this link to get an idea of what I’m talking about. A friend of mine said, “ It was totally weird but fitting!” I replied, “ If it’s weird, it’s always fitting in Vermont.” This is the same friend who when talking about the dating pool in Vermont said, “The odds are good, but the goods are odd.” It’s a perfect description for Vermont.
I always love seeing the various groups marching. There are politicians, drag queens, contingents from various colleges (the local Catholic college always has the most students), and various affirming religious congregations. Then there are the furries, Wiccans, medieval reenactors, etc. There was also a float with a stripper pole with different girls pole dancing for the crowd. As I said, the usual Vermont weirdness.
The local television stations also always march in the parade. One of the local meteorologists added a picture of the parade and it’s crowd for his Instagram story. I mention this because my friend and I are in the picture, though we are really small and blurry. If you’re able to zoom in, I circled us in purple. We are on the right side of the crowd. (The picture above is not part of the Vermont Parade, but the one below is.)
From our reporter at Burlington : https://www.wcax.com/2023/09/11/pride-parade-marches-through-burlington/
