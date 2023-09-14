After a week and a half of teaching classes almost all day each day, I am exhausted. I taught three history classes yesterday morning and four English classes in the afternoon. I got about a 20 minute break for lunch. Last night, I’d have done almost anything for a foot massage. I’d been on my feet nearly the whole time. I always feel that I need to be standing to teach, and there is part of the lesson when I have to walk around guiding the students through the assignment they are given. I have my regular class this morning and one last make-up session for the series of classes I’ve been teaching. After today, the majority of my teaching for a few weeks will only be my regular class. Thank goodness, I am working from home tomorrow.
